Sections
Home / Education / Goa: Teaching and non-teaching staff allowed to work from home

Goa: Teaching and non-teaching staff allowed to work from home

A circular issued by Goa education director Suresh Amonkar stated schools, education and coaching institutions in the state will remain closed until July 31.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:03 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Panaji

Representational image.(Unsplash )

Teaching and non-teaching staff of various schools and educational institutes in Goa have now been allowed to work from home, the state government has said.

A circular issued by Goa education director Suresh Amonkar stated schools, education and coaching institutions in the state will remain closed until July 31.

To let them work from home has been a long-pending demand of staffers at schools and educational institutes in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The number of cases in Goa rose to 4,540 as on July 24.



As per government data, four teachers and a peon have been tested positive for the viral infection so far.

Meanwhile, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has asked schools to explore the possibility of starting online admission for students of class 11, after July 28 when results of class 10 would be announced.

“Teaching and non-teaching staff etc shall as far as possible will work from home and they should not be called to school/institutions unnecessarily.

“During this period, teachers have been asked to make full use of the online training undergone by them to prepare original videos, notes, feedback forms, questionnaire, assignments using different OERs (Open Educational Resources),” the circular said.

Online classes will not be allowed to be hold for more than two hours a day.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘You will destroy vaccines’: Supply chain to save the world is unprepared
Jul 25, 2020 17:28 IST
UP Board class 12 students to study abrogation of Article 370 in J-K
Jul 25, 2020 17:27 IST
RSS meet discusses Ram temple, India-China stand-off: Report
Jul 25, 2020 17:18 IST
This doggo may or may not be the cutest delivery person you’ll see today
Jul 25, 2020 17:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.