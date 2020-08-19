Sections
Google launches Kormo app in India to help people find jobs

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 20:15 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Washington D.C.

Google had also made Kormo Jobs available in India under the brand Jobs as a Spot on its payment application - Google Pay, reported Tech Crunch. (REUTERS file/Representative image)

Tech giant Google has expanded its employment application - Kormo Jobs - to India as it is looking forward for helping millions of Indians to land entry-level jobs.

According to Tech Crunch, the company had launched the employment application in Bangladesh in 2018 and further expanded it to Indonesia.

Google had also made Kormo Jobs available in India under the brand Jobs as a Spot on its payment application - Google Pay, reported Tech Crunch.

The Jobs Spot is being rebranding as Kormo Jobs in India. The company further said that ever since it launched the application through Google Pay, many companies including Zomato and Dunzo have posted more than 2 million jobs.



The application will help users to identify entry-level job opportunities and also to learn new skills and create CVs.

