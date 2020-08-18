Sections
Home / Education / Govt jobs in MP to be given only to state’s youth: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Govt jobs in MP to be given only to state’s youth: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

“The Madhya Pradesh government has taken an important decision today, government jobs in MP will be given to the state’s youth only. We are making the necessary legal provisions for the same,” Chouhan said.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 15:44 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan(Raj K Raj/HT File )

Government jobs in Madhya Pradesh will now be allotted only to those who hail from the state, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

“The Madhya Pradesh government has taken an important decision today, government jobs in MP will be given to the state’s youth only. We are making the necessary legal provisions for the same,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan held meetings with Cabinet Ministers and senior officials today regarding the announcements made in his August 15 speech and gave the necessary orders for their implementation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner
Aug 18, 2020 16:54 IST
Social worker, booked for obstructing shelter for migrant workers, granted anticipatory bail
Aug 18, 2020 16:50 IST
PMC Bank fraud: PMLA court asks jail authorities to shift HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan to govt hospital
Aug 18, 2020 16:50 IST
Sonam Kapoor steps out into the Scotland countryside with Anand
Aug 18, 2020 16:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.