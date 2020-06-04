Govt launches TULIP portal to provide internships to graduates, engineers under ‘smart city’ projects, details here

TULIP Portal: Full details on how to register, eligibility etc (TULIP internship portal)

Union human resource development (HRD) minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and minister of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday jointly inaugurated The Urban Learning Internship Programme (TULIP) to provide internship opportunities to thousands of fresh graduates and engineers of the county under the ‘Smart City’ projects.

The TULIP portal has been developed by AICTE. Under the internship programme students will get to work for 100 smart cities under ministry of housing and urban development. According to the TULIP portal, there are a total of 295,200 internships under 23,970 companies.

“We expect that around 25,000 fresh graduates will be enrolled in its first year. This will help curb the unemployment as well. The interns will be selected for a period of one year,” said housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

“Currently, there are 80 lakh students studying in various engineering colleges of India. These engineering graduates will get internship opportunities in various departments under the housing and urban development ministry. In near future, we will provide opportunities to over 1 crore students. I suggest other ministries also to come forward and collaborate with TULIP to provide internship in their departments,” said HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Who are eligible:

Students having a degree of B. Tech, B planning, B. Arch, BA, BSc, BCom, LLB can register for internships as per their interest.

Salient Feature of TULIP:

Applicants will be able to :

Share credentials

Broadcast interests

Showcase diverse skills

Choose roles to be offered

Decide stipend and logistics

Decide terms of engagement

OBJECTIVE:

TULIP interns would get exposure in a large number of areas including but not limited to urban planning, urban design, different branches of engineering, information and technology, mobility, finance, social sector issues and environmental issues. The program will provide them with insight into policy formulation and implementation. On a day-to-day basis, they will interact with city officials/ members of the civil society. They will be oriented towards best practices, knowledge sharing and project implementation on ground. The interns will carry with them a rich experience in urban governance which will help them in their future endeavours.

How to register for Urban Local Bodies under TULIP portal

Visit https://internship.aicte-india.org/

Direct link to TULIP registration portal

Click on the “Register” button on the top right corner of the screen.

Click on the “Register” option under “Government Agency” tab displayed on the screen.

Fill the details in the form and upload the logo (ULB/ smart city) and appointment certificate (of concerned authority).

Click on the “Register” tab at the end of the form to complete the registration process on the portal.

Click here for TULIP Brochure

BENEFITS

Short-term exposure to fresh graduates to enhance their professional development through experiential learning with ULBs and smart cities.

Harnessing fresh energy and ideas towards ULBs and smart cities endeavours to solve critical challenges.

Eligibility Conditions

Open only to Indian citizens.

Not more than 18 months should have passed from the date of declaration of final year results to the date from which the internship is sought.

Duration and extension of engagement

The duration of the internship will be a minimum of 8 weeks up to 1 year.

Stipend and other Allowances

Amount of stipend/subsistence allowance/expenses would be payable at the discretion of the ULB/ smart city and there shall be no liability of providing any employment on the ULB or smart city, whatsoever.

Logistics:

Interns shall bring laptops/ mobile internet connectivity/ other devices etc. as needed by them.

The interns shall normally arrange their own boarding/lodging/ transport to and from their place of stay to the place of internship.

However, the ULB/smart city may reimburse transport/travel expenses incurred by the intern during the course of any assignment, which shall be at the sole discretion of the ULB/smart city.

The ULB/smart city may, however if they so decide, support the interns, in whatever way they may deem fit, with resources essential for completion of the assignment as per their discretion.

Certificate of Internship

A digitally signed and shareable certificate regarding successful completion of internship shall be issued jointly by MoHUA, State Government, AICTE and the ULB/smart city.