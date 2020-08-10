Govt not against English, but wants to strengthen Indian languages: Ramesh Pokhriyal

The central government is not against English language but it wants to strengthen Indian languages as well, said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Education on Monday.

Though he added that some of the top developed countries accomplished great achievements using mother tongue as a medium of education.

While participating in Atma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh webinar, the minister said, “To those who doubt the benefit of using mother tongue as a medium of education, I would say some top developed countries accomplished great achievements with it. We are not against the English language but we want to strengthen Indian languages.”

This comment is significant as former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi have alleged that government officers insist them to speak in Hindi.

In the webinar, Nishank highlighted some of the features of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“Under NEP 2020, we are integrating artificial intelligence in school education from Class VI. Children can learn in their mother tongue till Class V. Now evaluation will be made on progress card and not a report card,” he said.

“For the first time, it is happening that the student will be able to choose his subjects according to his choice. Along with science, one can also read literature and music. NEP aims to bring 2.5 crore children who are dropouts into the mainstream. Practical knowledge will also be given from Class VI onwards. When the child gets out of school, he will have skills in his hands,” he added.

Nishank further said NEP will ensure that education will reach to all the student of the society and this is a major initiative to make India a superpower in the field of knowledge.

Speaking during the webinar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “We have to ensure that every child in the state goes to school. Under the new education policy, we should start the work of imparting skills along with education to students from Class VI. Education has three objectives -- imparting knowledge, imparting skills and imparting moral lessons. The NEP has brought under the leadership of the PM Modi has been made with a view towards fulfilling these three objectives.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of Atma Nirbhar Bharat can be only achieved when states are self-reliant. Through these webinars, MP has taken a lead and we have started working on a roadmap to Atma Nirbhar MP in 3 years,” he added.