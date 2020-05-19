Sections
Home / Education / Govt school curriculum in Punjab to be broadcast on Doordarshan

Govt school curriculum in Punjab to be broadcast on Doordarshan

The telecast time for Class 10 students will be from 11.15 am to 1.45 pm. The telecast timing for primary classes -- 3, 4 and 5 -- will be from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm/

Updated: May 19, 2020 09:05 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Chandigarh

Doordarshan (HT File)

The Punjab government on Monday said it has decided to broadcast the curriculum of state-run schools on DD Punjabi channel.

The decision has been taken to prevent students from loss of studies due to the lockdown, a government release here said.

The timing of the telecast for students of class 9 will be 9 am to 11.15 am, starting from May 19.

Similarly, the telecast time for Class 10 students will be from 11.15 am to 1.45 pm. The telecast timing for primary classes -- 3, 4 and 5 -- will be from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm, it said.



The school education department has already started the education programme on DTH platform for 7 and 8 class students from April 20.

The Director Education (SS) has written a letter in this regard to all the District Education Officers and the school heads. The school heads will get the feedback of these programmes on a daily basis and will ensure that the teachers concerned will also watch these programs, it said.

The teachers will be in constant touch with the students and will pass on the time table and schedule of these programs to them, the release said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

COVID-19: Serie A further suspended until June 14
May 19, 2020 09:47 IST
Covid-19 state tally: No new cases in Delhi, tally at 10,054; 8 more deaths reported  
May 19, 2020 09:50 IST
Govt committed to bring back migrants safely, says Yogi
May 19, 2020 09:44 IST
Tripura professor builds robot to help Covid-19 frontline warriors
May 19, 2020 09:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.