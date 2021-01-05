Sections
Govt school students in Telangana make ‘zero waste’ sanitary napkins

In an attempt to provide an organic solution to sanitary waste, the students of a government school in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana have come up with the idea of ‘zero waste’ sanitary napkins named ‘Stree Raksha Pads’.

Govt school students in Telangana make ‘zero waste’ sanitary napkins (ANI)

The students of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) Mulkalapally have made these organic sanitary pads using water hyacinth, fenugreek, turmeric, neem and sabja seeds.

“The Pads available in the market don’t decompose easily. To solve this problem, we made this pad made of organic materials. To find a solution to the prevailing sanitary waste issue, we have come up with an idea and have created sanitary pads from organic materials. The sanitary pads that are currently being used by many are made from petroleum chemicals which have many side effects and take many years to decompose leading to many environmental issues,” Swathi, a student of ZPHS Mulkalapally told ANI.

“After researching that water hyacinth has a lot of ayurvedic essence in it and the way it has been used by many women by warping it in a cloth along with cow dung as sanitary pads during ancient times, we have decided to create more contemporary sanitary pads,” she added.



Explaining the process of making ‘Stree Raksha Pads’, Swathi said, “After creating a paste of water hyacinth mixed along with neem leaves, fenugreek and turmeric, they are dried till it becomes a solid board and cut into the standard sanitary pads size and then fenugreek and sabja seeds are added over this board along with beeswax glue and are placed between to cotton strips and are sealed.”

Anita, another student studying 10th class in ZPHS said, “It is necessary that people talk about the menstrual cycle and create awareness among people and themselves too. And to do our part in creating awareness and the use of organic sanitary pads during menstruation, we have come up with this idea of Organic sanitary pads. These pads not only help women during their menstruation but also is eco-friendly.”

Kalyani, the teacher who guided the students in creating these pads said that she is proud of her students for coming up with the idea of ‘Stree Raksha Pads’.

“The girls who live in village areas cannot afford the contemporary sanitary pads as they are costly and many still stick to the ancient methods. Moreover, the sanitary pads available in the market are made from petroleum chemicals and may have side effects like itching and sometimes lead to serious complications and they are not biodegradable either. So the students have come up with this idea to create an organic sanitary pad named ‘Stree Raksha Pads’. I am proud of them,” she said.

