Govt will act in a prompt manner once court issues any order: Bengal Education Minister to SSC candidates

Around 100 School Service Commission (SSC) candidates, awaiting appointments for a long time in upper primary schools in state, are on a sit-in before state Education department headquarters Bikash Bhavan since Tuesday evening.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 20:24 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Kolkata

Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(PTI file)

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday told a delegation of SSC candidates, who have cleared the examination and are awaiting appointments for a long time in schools, that once the court issues an order, the government will act in a prompt manner.

“I have told them we will ensure the government will promptly act once the Hon’ble court issues any order. We will not be found wanting,” he said.

Around 100 School Service Commission (SSC) candidates, awaiting appointments for a long time in upper primary schools in state, are on a sit-in before state Education department headquarters Bikash Bhavan since Tuesday evening.

A delegation met the Education Minister on Wednesday afternoon A spokesman of the agitating SSC candidates said during the one-hour discussion Chatterjee cited cases filed in the Calcutta High Court regarding SSC appointments as the reason behind the delay in the appointments of a large number of teachers in upper primary schools.

“We will continue to sit here peacefully till there is a favourable development with regard to our demands,” the spokesman said.

A School Education department official said the minister met a four-member representation of the agitating SSC candidates and urged them to withdraw the sit-in but they refused.

