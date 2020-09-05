GSEB G UJCET Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check scorecard

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Saturday declared the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) result 2020 on its official website at gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates who had taken the exam can download their scorecard by visiting the official website.

GSEB had conducted GUJCET 2020 on August 24. Its answer key was released on August 29.

GUJCET 2020 exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 31, 2020, which had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam was conducted in pen and paper test mode.

How to check GSEB GUJCET Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website -- gseb.org.

2. Click on the GUJCET Result 2020 link flashing on the homepage

3. Key in the required login credentials.

4. Your GUJCET 2020 result will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its print out.

Check Result Notice here

Direct link to check scorecard