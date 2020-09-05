Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / GSEB G UJCET Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check scorecard

GSEB G UJCET Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check scorecard

GSEB GUJCET Result 2020: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Saturday declared the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) result 2020 on its official website at gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 09:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Saturday declared the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) result 2020 on its official website at gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates who had taken the exam can download their scorecard by visiting the official website.

GSEB had conducted GUJCET 2020 on August 24. Its answer key was released on August 29.

GUJCET 2020 exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 31, 2020, which had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam was conducted in pen and paper test mode.

How to check GSEB GUJCET Result 2020:



1. Visit the official website -- gseb.org.



2. Click on the GUJCET Result 2020 link flashing on the homepage

3. Key in the required login credentials.

4. Your GUJCET 2020 result will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its print out.

Check Result Notice here

Direct link to check scorecard

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
Sep 05, 2020 09:38 IST
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST

latest news

Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Sep 05, 2020 10:56 IST
Showik’s arrest is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’, says lawyer Vikas Singh
Sep 05, 2020 10:51 IST
Bopanna-Shapovalov enter second round of US Open men’s doubles
Sep 05, 2020 10:48 IST
HSSC Clerk final result 2020 declared, check merit list here
Sep 05, 2020 10:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.