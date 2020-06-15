Sections
Home / Education / GSEB Gujarat Board class 12 result 2020 declared at gseb.org, get direct link to check HSC arts and commerce results

GSEB Gujarat Board class 12 result 2020 declared at gseb.org, get direct link to check HSC arts and commerce results

GSEB Gujarat Board class 12 result 2020: Students who have appeared in the Gujarat Board HSC arts and commerce examination can check their results online at gseb.org.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 07:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020. (HT File)

GSEB Gujarat Board class 12 result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday announced the GSEB HSC or class 12th Arts and Commerce streams Result 2020 on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the Gujarat Board HSC arts and commerce examination can check their results online at gseb.org.

GSEB HSC Result 2020 Live Updates

Earlier on May 17, the Gujarat Board had announced the HSC Science exam result. A total of 71.34% students had qualified the GSEB Class 12 science exam. The board on June 9 also declared the Gujarat Board SSC or class 10th exam results. A total of 4.8 lakh students passed the class 10th exam making a pass percentage of 60.64%.

Here’s the direct link to check the GSEB HSC arts and commerce results 2020.



How to check the results:



Students can visit the official website at gseb.org



On the home page, key in your credentials and login

The GSEB HSC arts and commerce results will appear on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: All-party meeting today, Cong says will give positive suggestions
Jun 15, 2020 08:41 IST
Tokyo sees most coronavirus cases since May 5 as it eases restrictions
Jun 15, 2020 08:40 IST
Quick and skillful: Pollock on why India have one of the best pace attacks
Jun 15, 2020 08:40 IST
Man City face futile pursuit, Villa seek survival as PL resumes
Jun 15, 2020 08:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.