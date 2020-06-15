GSEB Gujarat Board class 12th Result 2020: How to check HSC Arts & Commerce Result online

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

GSEB Gujarat Board class 12th Result 2020:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday declared the GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce streams Result 2020 on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the GSEB HSC arts and commerce examination can check their results online at gseb.org.

On May 17 this year, the Gujarat Board announced the HSC Science exam result. A total of 71.34% students had qualified the GSEB Class 12 science exam. Out of the total 1,16,643 students who had registered for the HSC Science exam, 1,16,494 had appeared in the HSC Science exam. The pass percentage of male students in this exam was 71.69, while the pass percent of female candidates was 70.85.

On June 9, GSEB declared the Gujarat Board SSC or class 10th exam results. A total of 4.8 lakh students passed the class 10th exam making a pass percentage of 60.64%.

How to check the results:

Visit the official website at gseb.org

On the home page, key in your credentials and log in

The results will appear on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.