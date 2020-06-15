Sections
GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020: Gujarat Board to declare class 12th results today at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020: Gujarat Board will declare the class 12th arts, commerce results today at 8 am at gseb.org. Full details here.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 01:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020 (HT file)

GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result will be announced today at 8 am. Students who have taken the exams for arts or commerce streams will be able to check their results today at gseb.org after it is declared. They will have to key in the six-digit seat number.

GSEB had conducted the HSC exams between March 5 and 21. The declaration of result was delayed due to coronavirus lockdown.

GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020: Follow Live Updates

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) issued a press released on Sunday informing that the students who appeared for the class 12 arts, commerce board exam held in March could access their results on official website at “http://www.gseb.org” www.gseb.org, to be uploaded at 8 am on Monday.

The GSEB would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later, it said.



