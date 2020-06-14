Sections
Home / Education / GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Results 2020 at gseb.org: When and where to check results

GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Results 2020 at gseb.org: When and where to check results

GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the HSC Arts and Commerce streams Result 2020 tomorrow. The GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020 will be declared on June 15 at 8am.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020 (HT File)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will soon declare the HSC Arts and Commerce streams Result 2020. The GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020 will be declared on June 15 at 8am.

Students will be able to check their GSEB HSC results online at gseb.org. Students will have to visit the official website at gseb.org and then click on the result tab. Then click on the HSC Arts, Commerce Result link flashing on the homepage.Key in your seat number and submit. Your result will be displayed on screen.

Earlier on May 17, GSEB had declared the HSC Science result. A total of 71.34% students qualified the science exam. Out of the total 1,16,643 students who had registered for the HSC Science exam, 1,16,494 had taken the exam. This year the pass percentage of male students is 71.69 while, the pass percent of female candidates is 70.85.

Moreover, GSEB on June 9 declared the SSC or class 10th exam results. A total of 4.8 lakh students passed the class 10th exam making a pass percentage of 60.64%.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘No question of reimposing lockdown’: Karnataka minister refutes speculations
Jun 14, 2020 15:56 IST
MP: Man bludgeons wife to death in front of their 6 children
Jun 14, 2020 15:54 IST
A ‘books on wheels’ store comes to rescue students amid Covid-19 crisis
Jun 14, 2020 15:52 IST
Amit Shah transfers 4 IAS officers to Delhi to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Jun 14, 2020 15:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.