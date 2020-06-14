Sections
GSEB HSC Results 2020: Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result tomorrow at gseb.org, how to check result online

GSEB HSC Results 2020: Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result tomorrow at gseb.org, how to check result online

GSEB HSC Result 2020: Gujarat Board class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020 will be declared tomorrow at gseb.org.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:28 IST

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:28 IST

GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020 tomorrow (HT File)

GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2020:The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the higher secondary certificate (HSC) Class 12th results for arts and commerce streams on June 15. The GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce result 2020 will be declared tomorrow at 8 am. The result can be checked online at gseb.org after it is declared. Students will have to key in their six-digit seat number to check their results.

GSEB had conducted the examinations between March 5 and 21. GSEB had already declared its HSC Science results on May 17 while the SSC or class 10th exam was declared on June 9. This year, the announcement of result has been delayed due to coronavirus lockdown.

This year, the Gujarat state government also decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11 of the state board, as the annual exams could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to check GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020: 



Visit the official website at gseb.org



Click on the result tab

Click on the HSC Arts, Commerce Result link

Key in your seat number and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen.

