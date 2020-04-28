Sections
GSEB HSC Science answer key 2020 released, direct link here

GSEB 12th Science provisional answer key has been released at gseb.org. Check full details here.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

GSEB 12th science answer key out (File)

Gujarat School of Examination Board (GSEB) has officially released the class 12th science provisional answer keys online. Candidates who had appeared for the GSEB Class 12th science exam can check their answer key online at gseb.org.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, through email at gsebsciencekey2020@gmail.com before May 4. A fee of Rs 500 per question/ objection will be charged. Applicant will have to transfer the fee online.

The prescribed format for filing the representation is given in the answer key PDF that has been uploaded on the board’s website. Alternatively, candidates can find the link to the PDF file below. The PDF file comprises of answer keys of all subjects including Maths, chemistry, physics and biology.

Click here for the answer key PDF



