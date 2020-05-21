Noida: Guidelines issued for online classes in educational institutes

The district administration of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar has issued guidelines for starting education through online classes in various educational institutes. District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. released the guidelines on social media late on Wednesday, so that students of colleges and universities could start their studies.

The tweet from his official Twitter handle said, “Guidelines for educational institutions regarding online learning.”

According to the guidelines, ‘No higher educational institution can allow the movement of students in the campus. Teachers and administrators can take online classes. Faculty members, researchers, non-teaching staff and managerial staff will be allowed to visit educational institutions. But no more than 33 per cent of the staff will be present in a day in the educational institution’.

It further stated, “Employees of the educational institution residing within the district shall not require any pass from their home to the institute. However, to go to work from home, one has to carry the identity card of the concerned institution. At the same time, it will be necessary to follow the general rules while travelling.”