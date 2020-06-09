Sections
Home / Education / Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC Result 2020 declared at gseb.org, here’s how to check

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC Result 2020 declared at gseb.org, here’s how to check

GSEB 10th Board Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the GSEB SSC examinations can check their results online at gseb.org.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 07:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

GSEB Class 10 result 2020 declared. (HT file)

GSEB 10th Board Result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Tuesday announced the results of Class 10 or SSC examination on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the GSEB SSC examinations can check their results online at gseb.org.

As per the notification released on June 8, the date of the scorecard or mark sheet distribution of GSEB SSC students will be announced later on the board’s official website.

Earlier on May 17, the board had released the GSEB class 12 science exam results on its official website. This year a total of 71.34% students have qualified the GSEB 12th Science exam.



Gujarat Board SSC Result 2020 Live Updates

How to check the results:

1. Students can visit the official website at gseb.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘GSEB SSC result 2020’

3. Key in your roll number and other log in details

4. Gujarat SSC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

Direct link to check GSEB SSC Result 2020

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Manipur high court bars 7 Congress ex-MLAs from House
Jun 09, 2020 07:54 IST
‘Be open, be hopeful’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s mantra for class of 2020
Jun 09, 2020 07:51 IST
Stock turn mixed after rally; dollar holds losses
Jun 09, 2020 07:47 IST
Beginner's guide to dry fasting : How to do it, health benefits and more
Jun 09, 2020 07:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.