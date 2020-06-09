Sections
Home / Education / Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at gseb.org, here’s how to check

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at gseb.org, here’s how to check

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the GSEB SSC examinations can check their results online at gseb.org, after it is declared, by logging in using the roll numbers.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 01:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gujarat Board 10th result today (HT File)

GSEB SSC Results 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination today at 8 am on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the GSEB SSC examinations can check their results online at gseb.org, after it is declared, by logging in using the roll numbers.

According to the rules, students will have to score at least a D grade in every subject as well as overall to pass the examination. Those who score E grade will have to appear for the supplementary exams.

Earlier, on May 17, the board had declared the GSEB class 12 science results and a total of 71.34 percent of students cleared the exam.



Gujarat Board SSC Results 2020: How to check the results online

1. Students can visit the official website at gseb.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘GSEB SSC result 2020

3. Key in your roll number and other log in details

4. Gujarat SSC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at gseb.org, here’s how to check
Jun 09, 2020 01:48 IST
YES Bank looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore via FPO
Jun 09, 2020 01:37 IST
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Jun 09, 2020 01:27 IST
Lockdown may have averted over 3 mn Covid-19 related deaths in Europe: Study
Jun 09, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.