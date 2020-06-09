Declared: GSEB Class 10th Result 2020 Live Updates| Gujarat Board SSC Result out now at gseb.org

GSEB SSC Results 2020 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination today on its official website. Earlier it was scheduled to be announced at 8 am but the link to check result has been activated early. Candidates who have taken the GSEB SSC examinations can check their results online at gseb.org, after it is declared, by logging in using the roll numbers. Here in the liveblog we will give you latest updates about the results, toppers, pass percentage etc. Follow the liveblog for all details and updates.

08:07 am IST GSEB SSC Result 2020 out: Who have qualified Students of Gujarat Board class 10th exam must obtain a minimum of Grade D to qualify. Those who have got E1 or E2 will have to appear for GSEB supplementary exam to improve their marks.



