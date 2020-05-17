Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12th science result 2020 declared, direct link here

GSEB 12th Science result 2020: Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) has declared the HSC or class 12th Science results today at gseb.org. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results online by entering their six- digit seat number.

Currently the GSEB 12th Science result booklet is not opening due to heavy server but candidates are advised to keep refreshing the page at certain intervals.

GSEB had conducted the exams between March 5 and 21. However, the announcement of result was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) had on Saturday said in a release that students who appeared for the class 12 board exam held in March could access their results on official website at “http://www.gseb.org” www.gseb.org, to be uploaded at 8 am on Sunday.

The GSEB would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later, it said.

Here’s the direct link to check GSEB HSC 12th Result 2020