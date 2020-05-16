Sections
Home / Education / Gujarat GSEB Class 12 science result 2020 to be announced tomorrow

Gujarat GSEB Class 12 science result 2020 to be announced tomorrow

The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later, it said.

Updated: May 16, 2020 20:00 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Ahmedabad

Representational image. (PTI file)

Results of the class 12 science examination of the Gujarat State Education Board will be declared on May 17, the state government said on Saturday.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) said in a release that students who appeared for the class 12 board exam held in March could access their results on official website at “http://www.gseb.org” www.gseb.org, to be uploaded at 8 am on Sunday.

The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later, it said.

The examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 21, but announcement of results has been delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after March 24.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Home Decor Trends 2020: In times like these, make your home your sanctuary
May 16, 2020 21:08 IST
Rs 31.83 crore spent to combat Covid-19; focus on improving health budget: Pune civic chief
May 16, 2020 21:08 IST
3 plumbers arrested for killing Amritsar cop’s mother
May 16, 2020 21:02 IST
Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo album clocks 1 billion streams on YouTube
May 16, 2020 21:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.