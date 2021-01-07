Sections
Home / Education / Gujarat schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 students from Jan 11

Gujarat schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 students from Jan 11

Speaking to the reporters, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “Classes for students of 10th and 12th standard will resume from January 11, following all COVID-19 guidelines.”

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 11:21 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Gandhinagar

Representational image. (HT file)

With a decline in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, the Gujarat government on Wednesday announced the reopening of schools for students of classes 10th and 12th from January 11.

Speaking to the reporters, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “Classes for students of 10th and 12th standard will resume from January 11, following all COVID-19 guidelines.”

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Office tweeted, “Gujarat Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announces the reopening of Standard 10 and 12 classes as well as Graduate and Post Graduate Final Year classes from January 11 across the State with mandatory compliance of Corona prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs) and consent of parents.”

Earlier, the state government had revoked its decision to reopen the educational institutions from November 23 in the wake of rising coronavirus cases post Diwali.

Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10 and results will be announced on July 15, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had announced.The Education Minister had requested all stakeholders, schools and parents to work together to ensure that students have a safe, stress-free and convenient environment for exams. The CBSE has also reduced the syllabus for each subject by 30 per cent to help students cope with the academic stress amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The paper pattern of the board exams will be based on the reduced syllabus. Students can also check the revised syllabus of the exam on the official website of CBSE.

