Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Gujarat to get Rs 180 crore from Centre for scholarship scheme

Gujarat to get Rs 180 crore from Centre for scholarship scheme

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, who was present on the occasion, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a decision “for the welfare of students of the SC community”.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 19:28 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Ahmedabad

In December last year, the Union Cabinet had approved Rs 59,000 crore for the post-matric scholarship for more than four crore SC students. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Gujarat government will receive Rs 180 crore from the Centre during this financial year under the post-matric scholarship scheme announced recently for the Scheduled Caste (SC) students, a minister said on Wednesday.

In December last year, the Union Cabinet had approved Rs 59,000 crore for the post-matric scholarship for more than four crore SC students.

“Under the new pattern, the Centre will spend 60 per cent on scholarship, while each state’s share is 40 per cent,” state Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Ishwar Parmar said at a press conference at the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar.

“The Gujarat government’s annual committed liability for this scheme was Rs 309.43 crore. Of this, the Centre gave us Rs 15 crore as its share in the previous fiscal. Now, after this announcement by the Centre, Gujarat will get Rs 180 crore in the current financial year of 2020- 21, which is a nearly 12.5 fold increase,” he said.



“Rs 15 crore from the Centre was just 4.85 per cent of our committed liability of Rs 309.43 crore. Now, the Union government’s share rose to 60 per cent while the state has to shell out 40 per cent,” Parmar added.

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, who was present on the occasion, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a decision “for the welfare of students of the SC community”.

“The state never received more than Rs 20 crore from the Centre on an average for post matric scholarship. Now, with the approval of Rs 59,000 crore by the Centre, we will receive Rs 180 crore, a 12 fold increase in the funds for providing scholarships to SC students,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
by Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
by hindustantimes.com
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
by Shishir Gupta
Ahead of launch, Centre issues warning against fake ‘Co-WIN’ apps
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

FM reviews progress of projects under National Infrastructure Pipeline
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Self-controlled children tend to be healthier middle-aged adults: Study
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Gujarat to get Rs 180 crore from Centre for scholarship scheme
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Hit-and-run: Two friends on bike killed in Pune
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.