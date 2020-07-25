Gujarat University final merit list for UG courses released at gujaratuniversity.ac.in, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gujarat University has released the Final Merit (College Allotment) - (Round 1) on the official website.

Students who have appeared in the admission process can check the final merit list online at gujaratuniversity.ac.in.

Here’s a direct link to check the final merit list.

How to check:

1. Visit the official website at gujaratuniversity.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online Admissions”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Select the course you have applied for

5. Go to the login

6. Key in your credentials and log in

7. The merit list will appear on the display screen

8. Download the list and take its print out for future references.