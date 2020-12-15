Gujarat University semester exam revised schedule released

Sections
Gujarat University on Monday released the revised semester exam schedule for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on its official website. The examination will be held on December 29 and January 7, 2021.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 12:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The exams will be conducted for BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA, MA, M.Com, LLB, MSW etc. Earlier, the exams was scheduled to be held from December 8 onwards for the third to the fifth semester but the exams had to be postponed.

The duration of exam will be two hours. Candidates can opt for exam centre change till December 21. The window for applying for exam centre change will be open till December 21.

