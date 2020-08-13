Sections
GUJCET 2020 admit card released at gujcet.gseb.org, here’s how to download

GUJCET 2020: Candidates who have registered for the GUJCET examination can download their admit card online at gujcet.gseb.org. The GUJCET 2020 will be conducted on August 24, 2020.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

GUJCET 2020 admit card. (Screengrab )

GUJCET 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Thursday released the admit card for its common entrance test (GUJCET) 2020 on its official website.

Earlier, the GUJCET 2020 exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 31, 2020, which was later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s the direct link to download the GUJCET 2020 admit card.



How to download GUJCET 2020 admit card: 



Visit the official website of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org



On the homepage, click on the “Download admit card’ link flashing

Key in your registered mobile number and date of birth and captcha

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

