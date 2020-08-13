GUJCET 2020 admit card to be released soon at gujcet.gseb.org

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

GUJCET 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will release the admit card for its common entrance test (GUJCET) 2020 soon on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their admit cards online at gujcet.gseb.org. The GUJCET 2020 will be conducted on August 24, 2020.

“GUJCET 2020 hall ticket will be available online before 10 days of exam,” reads the notice flashing on the GUJCET’s official website.

How to download GUJCET 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the “Download admit card’ link flashing

Key in your credentials and login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Earlier, the GUJCET 2020 exam was scheduled to be held on March 31, 2020, which was later postponed due to the coronavirus-related lockdown. The candidates must note that the GUJCE 2020 admit card which was earlier released on March 16 is not valid anymore.