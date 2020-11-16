Guru Jambeshwar University reopens, Covid-19 health norms implemented

Sections
Schools and universities across the country were closed over the past several months due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 15:51 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Hisar

Guru Jambeshwar University. (gjust.ac.in)

After months of closure due to coronavirus induced shut down, Guru Jambeshwar University reopened on Monday following all necessary COVID-19 health norms.

Hostels too have been reopened and only one student will be allowed per room. “All the students who are going to opt for hostels must undergo an RT-Pcr test and will be allowed only if found negative,” said Professor Tankeshwar Kumar, University Vice-Chancellor.

