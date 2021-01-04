Gurugram University to start PhD courses in four streams

Sections
Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram University is all set to start PhD courses this year in four streams, including management, commerce, public administration and pharmacy. The announcement was made by the vice-chancellor of the university on Monday.

Markanday Ahuja, vice-chancellor of the university, met chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday and shared the PhD course module guide. Ahuja said that prospective applicants could go through the details of the PhD programme on its website and apply, starting from January 6. He said that the scope of the PhD programme will be expanded gradually. The university introduced six new courses last year. It offers a total number of 28 courses presently. “We will be adding more courses in due course of time, both at Phd as well as other levels,” said Ahuja.

The original campus of Gurugram University was supposed to start operations at Kankrola village in Sector 87 in 2019. Work on the campus is yet to be completed. Since its inauguration in 2018, the university is operating out of a temporary campus in from Rao Tula Ram College campus in Sector 51

Ahuja said that the university had floated a new tender and the work was underway. “New tenders have been floated. Meanwhile, construction of some classrooms is complete. We will be starting around 8 classes from next month on the original campus for subjects that require no practical session,” said Ahuja.

