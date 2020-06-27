Sections
Home / Education / Hard work, regular study key to success, say UP Board toppers

Hard work, regular study key to success, say UP Board toppers

Both toppers belong to middle class families. Riya’s father Bharat Bhusan has a small trade of making ‘ Mata ki chunri’ and the family belongs to Hilwari village of Baghpat. Anurag Malik’s father Pramod Malik owns a small electric shop in a market in Baraut.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 17:03 IST

By S Raju, Hindustan Times Meerut

A teacher taking selfie with UP Board toppers Riya and Anurag. (HT )

Riya Jain and Anurag Malik brought laurels to west UP, with the former topping Class 10 (96.7%) and the latter Class 12 (97%) in UP board examinations, results of which were declared on Saturday. Both are students of Sri Ram Inter College in Baraut area of Baghpat district.

Both toppers belong to middle class families. Riya’s father Bharat Bhusan has a small trade of making ‘ Mata ki chunri’ and the family belongs to Hilwari village of Baghpat. Anurag Malik’s father Pramod Malik owns a small electric shop in a market in Baraut.

Their parents and school staff, who were elated at the outstanding performance of both toppers, said their hard work paid and they set an example for other students .

Anurag Malik earlier topped the district in Class 10 exam and thereafter decided to top the state in intermediate exam. “I worked hard and made a time table of my daily study that usually lasted 12 to 14 hours. During exam I added 2 to 3 hours more for regular revision and practice of each subject”, said Anurag who wants to crack the civil service exam after graduation.



He cited hard work, regular study, patents and school’s support as reasons for his success. Anurag is elder among two brothers, According to his father Pramod Malik, he is a devotee of Lord Shiva and does puja twice a day. He is fond of eating homemade food, avoids junk food and is passionate about studies and books.

Riya has three siblings and wants to become a teaching. “I want to be an English teacher,” she said. She also credited her parents and teachers for her success and like Anurag she also studied 12 to 14 hours daily. “My parents always supported me and never asked me to help them in any work. They always insisted that I focus on my studies”, said Riya

Principal of Sri Ram Inter College Rajeev Tomar and teachers also expressed their happiness on the success of their two students and congratulated both toppers and their family members.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

When Wajid Khan shared story of feeling humiliated during struggling days
Jun 27, 2020 17:24 IST
3 cops among nine to test positive in Himachal; Covid-19 tally rises to 373
Jun 27, 2020 17:22 IST
CRPF constable dies of Covid-19, death toll in Central Armed Police Forces rises to 24
Jun 27, 2020 17:22 IST
L’Oreal is removing words like ‘whitening’ from products
Jun 27, 2020 17:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.