Haryana Board Results: Farmer’s daughter Manisha is Class 12 arts topper, scores 99.8%

Manisha of government senior secondary school in Mahendergarh’s Sihma topped the Arts stream by securing 499 marks out of 500. Manisha, 17, scored 100 in English, History, Sanskrit, Psychology and 99 marks in Hindi. She aspires to become an IAS officer. Her father Manoj Kumar is a farmer and mother Sunita Devi is a housewife.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 09:53 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak

Manisha of Government Senior Secondary School in Mahendergarh’s Sihma celebrates with her kin after securing 499 marks out of 500. (HT)

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Tuesday declared the Class 12 examination results in which 2.12 lakh students had appeared this year. The pass percentage is 80.34%.

A total of 89.43% students in commerce passed the examination followed by 82.55% in Science stream and 78.08% in Arts. The pass percentage has gone up by 5.86% as compared to last year’s 74.48%. However, 9,451 students have failed the examination and 32,361 have got compartments.

This year’s results are the best in terms of pass percentage in the last four years. In 2017, the pass percentage stood at 64.5% and in 2018, it was 63.84%.

This year too, girls outsmarted boys with a pass percentage of 86.30 against 75.06% of boys. The urban (82.28%) students performed better than rural(79.14%) counter parts by 3.14%. A total of 79.78% students studying in government schools cleared the exam, while 80.97% students of private schools were successful. The top positions in arts, commerce and science were clinched by girls.



Manisha said she used to travel on foot for 2km to reach her school. “My parents have supported me. I want to thank my teachers, family and friends for the success. I was hoping to top the school but never dreamed of getting first rank in the state. The people should change their mindset that girls can achieve better than boys and this can be done by studying in government schools too,” she added.

In non-medical, first position was bagged by Bhawana Yadav of government senior secondary school in Rewari’s Bodia Kamalpur. She secured 496 marks out of 500.

In medical, the first position was jointly secured by three students—Amit of Saraswati Senior Secondary School in Milakpur of Bhiwani district, Kajal of the Heights Senior Secondary School in Jhajjar’s Khudan and Shrutika of Government Senior Secondary School at Beholi in Kurukshetra by securing 495 marks out of 500.

In commerce first position was secured by Pushpa of KVM Senior secondary school, Pal in Kaithal. She got 498 marks out of 500.

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said the results were declared on the basis of average marks of already given exams by the students. “This year, students have performed much better despite the Covid-19 pandemic. We are very happy with the outstanding performance of government schools whose pass percentage is 1.19 less than the private schools. We have declared the results following the footsteps of the Central board of secondary education (CBSE), Delhi, “ he added.

