Haryana BSEH 10th, 12th result certificates to be released in September

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 11:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Haryana BSEH 10th, 12th result . (HT file)

Haryana BSEH 10th, 12th result: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) will distribute the compartment and migration certificates for HBSE class 10 and 12 results 2020 on September 1 and 2, 2020. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the board’s official website.

As per the notification, school principals will be able to collect the certificates from the office of district education officer on September 1 from 11am to 5 pm and on September 2 from 9am to 4pm.

If principals are not able to collect the certificates themselves then teachers on behalf of the school can collect them provided they have an authorization letter.

The HBSE class 10 results were declared on July 10, 2020. A total of 3.37 lakh students had appeared in the examination out of which 64.59% have passed. The HBSE class 12 results were announced on July 21, 2020, in which a total of 80.34% of students passed.



For more details, readers are advised to read the official notification.

