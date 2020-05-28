Sections
Home / Education / Haryana govt to facilitate college, university students in getting passports

Haryana govt to facilitate college, university students in getting passports

As per an official statement issued here Wednesday, the government has decided to start a new scheme to facilitate the issuance of passports to the students of final year studying in government and non-government aided colleges across the state.

Updated: May 28, 2020 08:14 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chandigarh

Representational image. (File photo)

All colleges and universities in Haryana have been directed to designate a teacher as ‘passport officer’ on their campuses to facilitate their students in getting the document made.

As per an official statement issued here Wednesday, the government has decided to start a new scheme to facilitate the issuance of passports to the students of final year studying in government and non-government aided colleges across the state.  “It is generally observed that students studying in government colleges and non-government aided colleges in the state are not able to explore the possibilities of higher studies in good foreign universities due to lack of knowledge thereof, which reduces their job opportunities in foreign countries.

“In view of the same, the state government has decided to start a new scheme to facilitate the issuance of passports to the students of final year of undergraduate and post-graduate courses within their colleges,” the statement said.

The need of the hour is to create awareness among the students of the State regarding information about many good universities and colleges outside India, where further avenues for higher education can be explored to get job opportunities, as per the statement.



It said most of the students do not know the application process for getting passports, so all colleges and universities have been directed to designate a teacher as ‘passport officer’ to facilitate application procedure, appointment at the nearest passport office, faster police verification, etc.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After 12-hr rescue ops, 3-yr-old who fell in Telangana borewell found dead
May 28, 2020 09:02 IST
Riddhima shares Rishi Kapoor’s priceless photo from her wedding
May 28, 2020 09:01 IST
Dukes can swing even without saliva because of quality, says owner
May 28, 2020 09:03 IST
Parineeti reunites exes Alia, Sidharth with star-studded throwback pic
May 28, 2020 09:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.