Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Haryana mulling to reopen schools for classes 6 to 9 students

Haryana mulling to reopen schools for classes 6 to 9 students

If everything goes as per plans, the students of these classes can consult their teachers from October 15 onwards, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said here on Wednesday.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 17:02 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chandigarh

Representational image. (HT file)

The Haryana government is contemplating reopening schools for classes 6 to 9 to enable the students to take guidance from the teachers, in line with the Centre’s decision allowing graded resumption of schools from October 15.

If everything goes as per plans, the students of these classes can consult their teachers from October 15 onwards, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said here on Wednesday.

The students will be allowed to visit their schools with permission of their parents and they can consult teachers to clear their doubts.

“We are contemplating opening the schools for the students of Classes 6 to 9 to enable them to take guidance from teachers. Final decision will be taken in coming days,” Pal told reporters here.

After remaining shut for the past six months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools in Haryana had last month partially reopened to enable students studying in Classes 9 to 12 to visit their institutions outside COVID containment zones only, Schools were asked by authorities to follow all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NIA busts 14-member IS module in Bengaluru
Oct 08, 2020 17:13 IST
‘I trusted Rohit Sharma blindly, did everything he told me and it worked’
Oct 08, 2020 17:21 IST
Mumbai police probes Republic TV for TRP fraud, Arnab Goswami hits back
Oct 08, 2020 17:24 IST
Hathras gangrape: Teesta Setalvad moves Supreme Court, accuses UP cops of complicity
Oct 08, 2020 17:24 IST

latest news

‘Not going to waste my time on a virtual debate’: Trump pulls out of October 15 presidential debate
Oct 08, 2020 17:43 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Teesta Setalvad takes Hathras gang-rape case to Supreme Court, accuses UP cops of complicity
Oct 08, 2020 17:27 IST
Moderna will not enforce Covid-19 vaccine patents during pandemic
Oct 08, 2020 17:25 IST
Anisha V Ranjan explains why organic food is better than supplements
Oct 08, 2020 17:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.