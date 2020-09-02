Sections
Home / Education / Haryana: Online admission to undergraduate classes starts September 7

Haryana: Online admission to undergraduate classes starts September 7

“The online admission process for this session will start from September 7 and the first merit list will be released on September 26,” an official spokesperson of the department said on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 20:37 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chandigarh

Representational image. (HT file)

The Haryana Higher Education Department will start an online process for admission to undergraduate classes at state colleges from September 7 for the 2020-21 academic session beginning October 6.

“The online admission process for this session will start from September 7 and the first merit list will be released on September 26,” an official spokesperson of the department said on Wednesday.

He said the department has decided to conduct a centralised online admission for undergraduate classes for the 2020-21 session.

Under this, online admissions for all government, aided and self-finance colleges in the state will be held from September 7 to 21, he said.



“From September 22 to 25, a merit list will be prepared after examining the applications and documents. The first merit list will be released on September 26,” the official said in the statement, adding that fee for it can be deposited by September 29. The second merit list will be released on September 30, for which fee has to be deposited from October 1 to 5, the official said. “Subsequently, the new academic session will start from October 6,” he said. Earlier on Tuesday, at a meeting of the Haryana State Higher Education Council, it was decided that pending final-year examinations of state government-aided colleges and universities will be conducted by September-end.

An estimated two lakh students are supposed to take these examinations, whose results will be out by October 31.

Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic, students have also been given the option to take the exams online, a state government statement had said, quoting a spokesperson of the council.

However, for those taking the exams inside examination halls, all arrangements will be put in place, the spokesperson had said, adding a minimum distance of two metres will be maintained between two candidates and the schedule has also been staggered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Sep 02, 2020 21:01 IST
Metros to resume from 7 September but won’t stop at overcrowded stations
Sep 02, 2020 20:20 IST
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
Sep 02, 2020 20:52 IST
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
Sep 02, 2020 21:27 IST

latest news

Save the game before its too late: South Africa players tell CSA
Sep 02, 2020 21:30 IST
Meet with FM Sitharaman: J&K businessmen seek comprehensive financial revival package
Sep 02, 2020 21:29 IST
PUBG loses battle for India, among 118 Chinese mobile apps banned by Centre
Sep 02, 2020 21:31 IST
Cosmic Legos: Black holes merge into never before seen size
Sep 02, 2020 21:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.