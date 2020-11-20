Sections
Home / Education / Haryana schools to remain closed till November 30

Haryana schools to remain closed till November 30

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:18 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Students have tested positive in Rewari, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar and Rohtak districts so far. (PTI File)

The Haryana education department decided on Friday that all schools in the state will remain closed till November 30, after over 180 government school students tested positive for Covid-19.

The department has also directed the district education officers to ensure the schools are sanitised.

The health department has also collected samples of students from Sonepat, Fatehabad and Bhiwani, Jind, Jhajjar and several other districts.

Students have tested positive in Rewari, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar and Rohtak districts so far.

The Haryana government had decided to reopen schools from November 2 after witnessing a decline in Covid-19 cases in September and early October.

