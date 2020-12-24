Haryana TET admit card 2020 released at bseh.org.in, here’s direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Haryana TET admit card 2020: The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the admit card for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the Haryana TET exam can download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.

The board will conduct the HTET examination on January 2 and 3, 2021.

Direct link to download Haryana TET admit card 2020

How to download HTET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HTET Admit Card:- Candidates kindly download from their login id”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The HTET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out future references.