Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Haryana TET admit card 2020 released at bseh.org.in, here’s direct link to download

Haryana TET admit card 2020 released at bseh.org.in, here’s direct link to download

Haryana TET admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the Haryana TET exam can download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 12:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Haryana TET admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

Haryana TET admit card 2020: The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the admit card for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the Haryana TET exam can download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.

The board will conduct the HTET examination on January 2 and 3, 2021.

Direct link to download Haryana TET admit card 2020



How to download HTET admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at bseh.org.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HTET Admit Card:- Candidates kindly download from their login id”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The HTET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out future references.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
by Sweta Goswami
Congress delegation meets President, seeks repeal of three farm laws
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President, detained
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Dalgona Coffee or Banana Bread: What did you cook this lockdown 2020?
by Naina Arora
China targets Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, orders probe for monopolistic practices
by Sutirtho Patranobis
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
by Sweta Goswami
SC declines plea against reservation policy of medical college in Daman
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.