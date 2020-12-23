Haryana TET admit card 2020 to be released today, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Haryana TET admit card 2020: The Board of School Education, Haryana will release the admit card for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the Haryana TET exam will be able to download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.

The board will conduct the HTET examination on January 2 and 3, 2021.

How to download HTET admit card 2020 after it is released:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the HTET admit card 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The HTET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out future references.