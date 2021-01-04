Haryana TET answer key 2020 released at bseh.org, here’s direct link

Sections
Haryana TET answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the HTET 2020 examination can check the answer key online at bseh.org.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 11:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Haryana TET answer key 2020. (File photo)

Haryana TET answer key 2020: The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the answer key for Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the HTET 2020 examination can check the answer key online at bseh.org.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the HTET answer key 2020 by providing appropriate representations on or before January 8, 2021. Candidates will have to pay the processing fee of Rs. 200/-per question . If the objections are found to be correct then the fee will be refunded and Answer Keys will be finalized as per the final report of the Subject Expert (s).

Direct link to check HTET answer key 2020.



How to check HTET answer key 2020:



Visit the official website at bseh.org



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HTET -2020 ANSWER KEY FOR ALL LEVEL”

Select the subject

The HTET answer key 2020 for the selected subject will be displayed on the screen

