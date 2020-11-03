Sections
Haryana to open universities from November 16

Haryana Government has decided to open government colleges and universities from November 16 while online classes have started from Monday, an official spokesperson said.

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Chandigarh

The spokesperson said that in view of the needs of students studying in colleges and universities, the state government has decided to open government, government-aided, and private colleges and universities from November 16, 2020, with standard operating procedures to be followed.

He said that academic staff will be present in the institutions. If a student needs to clarify his doubts he can visit the college keeping in mind the norms of social distancing and following the guidelines of COVID-19.

