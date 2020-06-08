HBSE 10th Result 2020 latest update: Haryana Board class 10 results will not to be declared today

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) will not declare the Haryana Board class 10th results on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HTfile)

BSEH on Sunday evening rolled back its decision to announce Class 10 examination results.

Board chairman Jagbir Singh had earlier said that the results would be declared on Monday. The board, in a press note on Sunday evening, clarified that the results would not be announced due to some technical reasons.

“We will announce results after students opting for medical and non-medical stream in Class 11 appear for their pending science exam. Other students’ results will be evaluated on the basis of average marks scored by them in the four exams that they had appeared for,” he said.

The Haryana board had postponed the class 10 and 12 examinations on March 19 in the wake of the coronavirus disease outbreak. Nearly 7.41 lakh students have registered for class 10 and 12 board exams in Haryana.

The class 10 students have appeared for English, mathematics, social sciences and Hindi exams while the science and an optional exam of physical education/ Sanskrit/ fine arts/ music, etc, are still pending.