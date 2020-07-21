HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board class 12th result declared at bseh.org.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board on Tuesday announced the class 12th or intermediate results 2020 on its official website. A total of 80.34% of students have passed the HBSE class 12 examination.

Follow HBSE 12th Result 2020 live updates here

Students who have appeared in the HBSE class 12 board examinations can check their results at bseh.org or haryana.indiaresults.com.

The students can also download the android app developed by BSEH named ‘Board of school education Haryana’ from Google Play Store and check their HBSE 12th scores.

Haryana Board students will also get their scores on SMS. Type RESULTHB12<space>Roll number and send the text message to 56263.

How to check the BSEH Class 12 results:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Class 12 exam results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The result will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.