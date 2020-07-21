Sections
HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board Class 12th Result to be declared today at bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board will declare the class 12th/ intermediate results 2020 today at bseh.org.in. Check full details here.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 08:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini,

HBSE Haryana 12th Result 2020 (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board is going to declare the class 12th/ intermediate results 2020 for all streams today, on July 21. After the results are declared, students can check their scores online at the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.This year, the results are prepared on the basis of average marks of already conducted exams.

Haryana Board class 12 examination started on March 3 and concluded on March 31, 2020. However, some paper had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

On July 10, Haryana Board had announced the class 10th result without any prior notice. A total of 3.37 lakh students had taken the H BSE class 10th exam out of which 64.59% passed.

A total of 1,31,741 students had taken the Haryana Board 10th examination including 78,927 boys and 52,814 girls. Out of these, 1,23,850 students had cleared the examination. The number included 72,877 boys and 50,973 girls. The pass percentage for the state stood at 94.01%, with girls outperforming boys. While the pass percentage for girls was 96.51%, for boys the percentage dropped to 92.33%. The pass percentage for students enrolled in independent schools was 93.89%, while students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalaya stood at 98.17% and 99.56% respectively.



How to check the BSEH Class 12 results after it is declared:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Class 12 exam results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The result will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

