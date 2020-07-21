HBSE 12th Result 2020: How to check Haryana Board class 12th result online and offline

HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board will announce the class 12th or intermediate results 2020 for all streams today, on July 21. After the results are declared, students can check their results online and offline. Once the result is announced, students can check their result on the official website at bseh.org or haryana.indiaresults.com. The students can also download the android app developed by BSEH named ‘Board of school education Haryana’. Students can download the android app on their smartphones from Google Play Store and check their HBSE 12th scores.

Haryana Board students will also get their scores on SMS. Type RESULTHB12<space>Roll number and send the text message to 56263.

This year, the HBSE 12th results are prepared on the basis of average marks of already conducted exams. Haryana Board class 12 examination started on March 3 and concluded on March 31, 2020. However, some paper had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

How to check the BSEH Class 12 results after it is declared:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Class 12 exam results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The result will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

