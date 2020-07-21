HBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board 12th Result to be declared today at bseh.org.in

BSEH 12th Result 2020: The wait is about to end! Haryana Board is soon going to announce the intermediate or class 12th results 2020 for all streams on its official website. After the HBSE 12th results are declared, students can check their scores online at bseh.org.in and haryana.indiaresults.com. This year, Haryana Board has prepared the results based on average marks of already conducted exams. A student must score a minimum of 33% to pass the exam. In the year 2019, 74.48% students had passed the exam.

Haryana Board class 12th examinations were started on March 3 and ended on March 31, 2020. However, some paper were cancelled due to Covid-19.

How to check the BSEH Class 12 results after it is declared:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Class 12 exam results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The result will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Check latest updates on result, pass percent, toppers’ list and other details here: