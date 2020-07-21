HBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board 12th Result to be declared today at bseh.org.in

BSEH 12th Result 2020: The wait is about to end! Haryana Board will announce the intermediate or class 12th results 2020 for all streams today on its official website at bseh.org.in.
BSEH 12th Result 2020: The wait is about to end! Haryana Board is soon going to announce the intermediate or class 12th results 2020 for all streams on its official website. After the HBSE 12th results are declared, students can check their scores online at bseh.org.in and haryana.indiaresults.com. This year, Haryana Board has prepared the results based on average marks of already conducted exams. A student must score a minimum of 33% to pass the exam. In the year 2019, 74.48% students had passed the exam.
Haryana Board class 12th examinations were started on March 3 and ended on March 31, 2020. However, some paper were cancelled due to Covid-19.
How to check the BSEH Class 12 results after it is declared:
Visit the official website at bseh.org.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Class 12 exam results”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The result will appear on the display screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.
Check latest updates on result, pass percent, toppers’ list and other details here:
In the year 2019, Haryana girls had outperformed boys in HBSE 12th result. 82.5% girls and 68% boys had passed the BSEH 12th exam last year.
Deepak Kumar of Bhiwani had bagged the first rank in 2019 exams with 497 marks, he was a Science stream student.
In the year 2019, HBSE 12th result was declared on May 15. A total of 74.48% students had passed the exam
Students who score a minimum of 33% marks are eligible to pass. Those who score below 33% have to appear for compartmental exam to improve their scores.
Students can also download the ‘Board of school education Haryana’’ android app on their smartphones. The results can be checked on the app too.
After the Haryana Board 12th result is declared, students can check their scores at bseh.org.in
Type RESULTHB12<space>Roll number and send the text message to 56263.
On July 10, Haryana Board declared the class 10th result without any prior notice. A total of 3.37 lakh students had taken the H BSE class 10th exam out of which 64.59% passed.
Haryana Board class 12 examination started on March 3 and was scheduled to end on March 31, 2020. However,some papers were due to Coronavirus pandemic.
HBSE will declare the Haryana Board class 12th results of all streams today, July 21. Read details here