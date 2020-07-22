HBSE 12th Result 2020: Pushpa of Kaithal village tops in commerce stream, scores 99.6%

Sections
HBSE 12th Result 2020: Pushpa Rani of Kaithal’s Pai village has topped Class XII exams in commerce stream by securing 498 marks out of 500.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 10:21 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Karnal

Pushpa Rani with family members (HT)

Pushpa -a student of KVM Senior Secondary School has got perfect 100 in English Core, Accountancy and Business Studies and she got 98 in Economics. Self study of about 8-10 hours daily was her victory mantra for success as she did not take any tuition.

“I am happy with my achievement and it will help me to achieve my target of becoming a successful Chartered Accountant”, said Pushpa.

For her achievement, she gave credit to her teachers and family members as she said that they extended her all support to top the exam. Pushpa’s father Jora Singh runs a pesticide shop and her mother Sunita is house wife and she has two brothers and one sister.



