HBSE Haryana 10th Result 2020 declared: Scores available at BSEH mobile app, here’s how to check

BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 declared: Students can check their results on BSEH mobile app. Here are the steps to follow to check your results and direct link to download the app.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 09:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by|  Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BSEH Mobile app

BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2020: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the Haryana Board class 10th result on late evenings of July 10. A total of 3.37 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam out of which 64.59% passed. As soon as the Haryana Board result was declared, its official website bseh.org.in was crashed. Alternatively, students can also download the mobile app of Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) to check their results.

How to check result on Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 on BSEH Mobile app

Open Google Play Store

Search for Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) app

The app will be displayed on the top result



Install the app and open it

Register yourself by entering your name, email ID and mobile number

Click on BSEH 10th result link

Key in your roll number and submit

Your Haryana Board 10th result will be displayed on screen

Click here to download BSEH mobile app

This year, the pass percentage of Haryana Board has gone up by 7.2% as compared to last year’s 57.39%. However, as many as 87, 070 students have failed the examination and 32,501 have got compartments. Girls have outshined the boys by 9.59 percentage points. The 69.86% girls have passed the board examination as compared to 60.27% boys.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

