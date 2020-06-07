HBSE Haryana 10th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow, here’s how to check online

Sections
HBSE Haryana 10th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow. Check full details and how to check results online.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 11:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times. New Delhi

HBSE Haryana 10th result 2020 (HT File)

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will on Monday declare the Haryana Board class 10th result 2020. Students will be able to check their results online at bseh.org.in by entering their roll number and other login credentials on the result page.

The Haryana Board 10th result will be declared for four key subjects of which the exam was conducted before the coronavirus lockdown. The subjects include English, mathematics, social sciences and Hindi exams while the science and an optional exam of physical education/ Sanskrit/ fine arts/ music, etc, are pending. HBSE had postponed the exams for class 10 and 12 on March 19 due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to the HBSE chairman Dr Jagbir Singh, students of commerce and arts will be promoted to class 11 on the basis of average marks of the four exams. Students who want to chose medical and non-medical streams in class 11 will have to appear for the pending class 10 science exam.

How to check BSEH Haryana Class 10th result online:



Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in



Click on ‘Exam Result’ link

A result portal will appear

Chose 10th regular March 2020 result from the dropdown list

Key in your roll number and submit

Your BSEH class 10th result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Click here to check Haryana Board 10th result 2020 on HT Result portal

Direct link to Haryana Board 10th Result portal

