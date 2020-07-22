HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2020: BSEH Class 12 results direct link now active, check here

Sections
HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2020: Students of Class 12 who have appeared in the HBSE class 12 board examinations can check their results at bseh.org or haryana.indiaresults.com.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 08:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) on Tuesday declared the results of class 12th or intermediate examination on its official website.

Students of Class 12 who have appeared in the HBSE class 12 board examinations can check their results at bseh.org or haryana.indiaresults.com.

A total of 2.12 lakh students had taken the HBSE 12th examination out of which 80.34% passed. A total of 89.43 % student with commerce background passed the exam while 82.55 percent in science stream and 78.08 percent in Arts cleared the exam. This year the pass percentage has gone up by 5.86% as compared to last year’s 74.48%. However, as many as 9,451 students have failed the examination and 32,361 have got compartments.

The students can also download the android app developed by BSEH named ‘Board of school education Haryana’ from Google Play Store and check their HBSE 12th scores.



Alternatively, students can also check their results from the following websites:

1) results.bseh.org.in

2) examresults.net

3) jagranjosh.com

4) indiaresults.com

Students will also get their HBSE 12th scores on SMS. Type RESULTHB12<space>Roll number and send the text message to 56263.

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Class 12 exam results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The result will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

