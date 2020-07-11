HBSE Haryana 10 result 2020 declared: 64.59% students pass in BSEH 10th result

HBSE Haryana 10th result 2020: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared the Class 10 board examination results on Friday. A total of 3.37 lakh students had appeared in the examination out of which 64.59% have passed. The pass percentage has gone up by 7.2% as compared to last year’s 57.39%. However, as many as 87, 070 students have failed the examination and 32,501 have got compartments.

This year’s results are the best in terms of pass percentage in the last four years. In 2018, the pass percentage stood at 51.15% and in 2017, it was 50.49%. This year too, girls have outshined the boys by 9.59 percentage points. The 69.86% girls have passed the board examination as compared to 60.27% boys.

How to check HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result on mobile app

The first position was secured by Rishita of Hisar by securing 500 marks out of 500. The second position was grabbed by Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant, Sneh and Ankita, all girls from Hisar. They secured 499 marks out of 500. Eight students shared the third spot by securing 498 marks out of 500.

Read More: Hisar’s Rishita bags 1st rank in Haryana Board Result 2020, scores 100%

BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh said the board had declared the results on the basis of average marks of four examinations for which the students had appeared. “The board had postponed the exams for Class 10 and 12 on March 19 in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. This time again the girls have outperformed the boys. First two positions are held by girls from to Hisar,” he said.