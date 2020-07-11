Sections
Home / Education / HBSE Haryana 10 result 2020 declared: 64.59% students pass in BSEH 10th result

HBSE Haryana 10 result 2020 declared: 64.59% students pass in BSEH 10th result

HBSE Haryana 10th result 2020: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared the Class 10 board examination results on Friday. A total of 3.37 lakh students had appeared in the examination out of which 64.59% have passed. Check full details here.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 09:40 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Rohtak

HBSE Haryana Board class 10 result 2020 declared

HBSE Haryana 10th result 2020: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared the Class 10 board examination results on Friday. A total of 3.37 lakh students had appeared in the examination out of which 64.59% have passed. The pass percentage has gone up by 7.2% as compared to last year’s 57.39%. However, as many as 87, 070 students have failed the examination and 32,501 have got compartments.

This year’s results are the best in terms of pass percentage in the last four years. In 2018, the pass percentage stood at 51.15% and in 2017, it was 50.49%. This year too, girls have outshined the boys by 9.59 percentage points. The 69.86% girls have passed the board examination as compared to 60.27% boys.

How to check HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result on mobile app

The first position was secured by Rishita of Hisar by securing 500 marks out of 500. The second position was grabbed by Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant, Sneh and Ankita, all girls from Hisar. They secured 499 marks out of 500. Eight students shared the third spot by securing 498 marks out of 500.

Read More: Hisar’s Rishita bags 1st rank in Haryana Board Result 2020, scores 100%



BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh said the board had declared the results on the basis of average marks of four examinations for which the students had appeared. “The board had postponed the exams for Class 10 and 12 on March 19 in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. This time again the girls have outperformed the boys. First two positions are held by girls from to Hisar,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Comet NEOWISE streaks past Earth, pics wow netizens
Jul 11, 2020 09:54 IST
Trump commutes long-time friend Roger Stone’s jail term
Jul 11, 2020 09:48 IST
Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong returns to power with ‘clear mandate’
Jul 11, 2020 09:46 IST
Indian Railways announces change in schedule for special trains from today. Check list here
Jul 11, 2020 09:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.